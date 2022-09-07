Sei Investments Co. Buys 12,874 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $62,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,098,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.