Sei Investments Co. Buys 57,601 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $64,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,572,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Realty Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.