Sei Investments Co. Has $75.95 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $75,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

SBA Communications stock opened at $319.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

