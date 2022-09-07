Sei Investments Co. Has $75.95 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $75,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

SBA Communications stock opened at $319.57 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

