Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $67,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 162,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

