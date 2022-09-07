Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

