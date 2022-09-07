Sei Investments Co. Sells 36,061 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $58,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

