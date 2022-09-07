Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,989 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $79,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

