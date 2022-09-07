Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sempra were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $157.74. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

