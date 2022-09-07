Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 378,292 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $189,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.91. 45,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

