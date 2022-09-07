Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 389,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 110,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

