Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 2.0 %

WMT stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $135.04. 85,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.