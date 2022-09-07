Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,353,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

