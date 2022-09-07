Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,650. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

