Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $73.19 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,863 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $73,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. 27,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

