Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 42,924 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,924 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,051. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

