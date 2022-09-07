Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 63,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 174,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 163,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

NVDA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.81. 660,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,149,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29. The company has a market cap of $338.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

