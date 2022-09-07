ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.24. 11,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,857. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

