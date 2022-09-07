ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 6.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $145,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $11.22 on Wednesday, hitting $441.69. 21,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,857. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 476.89, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.