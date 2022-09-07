SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.70

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SES from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.20 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

SES Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

