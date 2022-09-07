Shabu Shabu Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.09 Million (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Buying and Selling Shabu Shabu Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

