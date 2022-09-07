Shih Tzu Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $901,160.69 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00030095 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00042797 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00082037 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Shih Tzu Profile

SHIH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken. Shih Tzu’s official website is www.shih-tzu.org.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars.

