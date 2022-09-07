Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.32 and a 1 year high of C$15.93. The stock has a market cap of C$955.72 million and a PE ratio of 37.46.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

