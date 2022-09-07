Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Stock Price Down 0%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 2,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

