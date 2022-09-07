Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $25.14 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 75,141 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

