Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Snap were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 624.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 471,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,353,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.