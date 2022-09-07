SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 6.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $297.81 and last traded at $297.37. 7,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 750,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,575,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

