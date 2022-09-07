SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.38

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 114,919 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 263,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,646 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.