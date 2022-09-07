Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Somero Enterprises Price Performance
LON SOM traded down GBX 15.30 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 419.70 ($5.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,166. Somero Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £234.53 million and a PE ratio of 830.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.68.
Somero Enterprises Company Profile
Further Reading
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.