Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SOM traded down GBX 15.30 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 419.70 ($5.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,166. Somero Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £234.53 million and a PE ratio of 830.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.68.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

