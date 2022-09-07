Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $55,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sony Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE SONY opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

