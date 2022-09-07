South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

SJI opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.