Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.35

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 6731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.