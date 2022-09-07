S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,056. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.27 and its 200-day moving average is $368.46.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

