SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 334,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

