SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 36.7% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned about 0.40% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $270,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. 154,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,692. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

