SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLG opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

