SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,680,000.

SDY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.81. 48,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,481. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

