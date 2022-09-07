SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.79. 41,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

