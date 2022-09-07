SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Up 2.2%

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.23 and last traded at $137.08. 12,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.17.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

