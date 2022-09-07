SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Stock Price Up 105.3%

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 105.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

SpectralCast Stock Up 105.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

SpectralCast Company Profile

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

