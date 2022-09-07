SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $27.58. 37,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 954,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.