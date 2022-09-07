Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 8,494 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $63,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.