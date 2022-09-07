SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset, construction, and mining services. It operates through Construction, Asset Services, and Mining Services segments. The Construction segment supplies integrated products and services to customers involved in the construction of infrastructure, including bridges, dams, office towers, high rise apartments, shopping centers, hotels, car parks, recreational buildings, and hospitals.

