St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. 262,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,737,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

