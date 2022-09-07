St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 6,040 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.64. 109,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average is $208.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

