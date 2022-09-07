St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 820 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,411,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.61. 8,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average is $222.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

