St. Louis Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 347.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,692,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $237.74. 21,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,900. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

