St. Louis Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.