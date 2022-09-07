St. Louis Trust Co Sells 7,297 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 93,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 328,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

