StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, StaFi has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $20.01 million and $2.76 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00099030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00264900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025107 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002596 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars.

